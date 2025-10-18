HMS Westminster heads for retirement and disposal as she's towed to Portsmouth

18th Saturday, October 2025 - 06:10 UTC Full article

Known as the 'capital ship' throughout the Royal Navy, she visited the Falklands on more than one occasion when on South Atlantic patrol (Pic MoD)

The former Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster has been towed out of Devonport on her way to Portsmouth, where she will be prepared for disposal. She joins HMS Argyll, HMS Montrose, and HMS Northumberland, as the Navy continues to retire its older Type 23 frigates, reports Forces News.

Known as the 'capital ship' throughout the Royal Navy, she will be under the management of the Disposal Reserve Ships Organisation (DESA).

DESA is the organization responsible for managing the transition of retired ships out of the Royal Navy, whether they will be sold on or scrapped.

Why was she decommissioned?

The Royal Navy is phasing out the ageing Type 23 Duke class of frigates that were originally designed for anti-submarine warfare during the Cold War.

Launched in 1992, a year after the Soviet Union collapsed, HMS Westminster pivoted from hunting submarines to spending most of her career on Nato patrols, Gulf taskings, and counter-piracy operations. She visited the Falkland Islands ons South Atlantic Patrol on more than an occasion.

She even made it to the big screen, featuring in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

The 32-year old frigate had already completed one Life Extension refit (LIFEX) in Portsmouth in 2017.

After seven busy years at sea, mainly in European waters, she entered Devonport in October 2022 for another upkeep expected to take less than two years and keep her sailing until 2028–29.

But in 2023, the work was suspended. It was reported that the ship was found to be in such poor condition that justifying the cost of repairs would be difficult.

In May 2024, Conservative MP James Cartlidge, then Minister of State for Defence Procurement, said that HMS Westminster would be placed up for disposal.

What happens next?

No final decision has yet been announced on whether HMS Westminster will be scrapped, sold, or repurposed.

An MOD spokesperson said: “After arriving at HMNB Portsmouth, HMS Westminster is now under the management of the Disposal Reserve Ships Organisation.

”There has been no definitive decision reached regarding a future disposal plan and because of commercial sensitivities, we are unable to share information concerning any potential sales campaigns.”

Out of the original 16 Type 23 frigates, only eight are still in operation.

Two new classes of frigates are already being built to take over from the ageing fleet – the Type 26 City class and the Type 31 Inspiration class. Thirteen are on order in total, expected to be in service by the early 2030s.

The previous government floated the idea of adding a third class, the Type 32, , although that project remains at the concept stage.