Missing FACh helicopter found - one crewmember dies

18th Saturday, October 2025 - 09:50 UTC Full article

Presidennt Boric declared a day of mourning (Pic FACH)

Chile's Air Force (FACh) confirmed on Friday that it had located the MH-60M Black Hawk helicopter that had gone missing the previous afternoon in the Southern Ice Fields sector of the Aysén region, with four crew members on board.

Three out of four crew members were alive, while Flight Captain Sergio Hidalgo Leiva, a pilot with 11 years of experience in the FACh, was found lifeless. President Gabriel Boric Font declared national mourning for the day, “to honor his legacy of service to the country and his valuable career, I have decided to declare today a day of official mourning.” “To his family, loved ones, and the entire Chilean Air Force, I send my deepest condolences at this difficult time. Know that the entire country is with you,” Boric further posted on social media.

Rescue efforts involving aircraft and PARASAR personnel were dispatched to recover the crew and the aircraft. The FACh also provided support to the families of those involved.

“The Chilean Air Force reports that this morning, the MH-60M Black Hawk helicopter that had been missing in the Southern Ice Fields was located,” authorities said in a statement. “The aircraft was found with its four occupants inside, three of whom were alive and, sadly, one of whom was deceased,” the document also mentioned.

“Rescue efforts are currently underway using aircraft and PARASAR personnel. In addition, the institution is providing assistance and support to the families of our comrades involved in the accident,” it added. “Finally, the Chilean Air Force reiterates its commitment to keeping the public informed and is gathering further information, which will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

The helicopter, belonging to Aviation Group No. 9, lost contact while en route from the Villa O'Higgins airfield to Campos de Hielo Sur, triggering a prompt response.