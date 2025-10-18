Prince Andrew relinquishes Duke of York title and other honors

Andrew will remain a Prince as he has always been since birth

After discussing the matter with King Charles III, Prince Andrew announced on Friday that he would immediately relinquish the use of all his royal titles and honors, including “Duke of York,” amid mounting pressure and continuing allegations related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Also participating in the conversations regarding this issue was King Charles' son William, the Prince of Wales. Since 2020, the third child of the late Queen Elizabeth and brother of the present monarch has not been allowed to officially represent the British royal family. He was also stripped of his military titles and patronages due to his friendship with the American businessman who died in jail while awaiting trial for running an abuse network.

“After discussions with the King and my immediate and extended family, we have come to the conclusion that the ongoing allegations against me are affecting the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” said the 1982 Falklands War veteran. “As always, I have decided to put my duty to my family and my country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to step back from public life,” he added. “With His Majesty's consent, we believe that I must now take a further step. I will therefore no longer use my title and the honors bestowed upon me. As I have said before, I strongly deny the allegations made against me,” including those made by the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was underage. The Prince's decision comes days before the publication of Giuffre's memoirs.

Andrew will remain a Prince as he has always been since birth, but he will no longer use the title Duke of York, his membership in the Order of the Garter, or his position as Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. He also remains eighth in line to the throne, as only Parliament can fully strip him of his Dukedom. He is expected to continue living in his private residence, the Royal Lodge in Windsor. His private lease runs until 2078.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s ex-wife will lose the title of Duchess of York and will now be known simply as Sarah Ferguson. The couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles and are not affected by this measure.

Andrew will not be attending the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.