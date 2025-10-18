UK restates at UN Assembly support for OTs Falklands and Gibraltar

The following was the statement by Simon Thomas, UK Ambassador to the General Assembly, at the UN's Special Political and Decolonization Fourth Committee this week: “The United Kingdom has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands...Nor do we have any doubt about Falkland Islanders’ right of self-determination.”

Ambassador Thomas statement, “Let me start by reiterating that the United Kingdom has a modern relationship with all its Overseas Territories based on partnership; on shared values; and on the right of the people of each Territory to choose to remain British or not.

The UK Overseas Territories are self-governing, subject only to the UK retaining powers to carry out its obligations under international law.

We have a close bilateral relationship with each Territory, and the UK and Overseas Territory Governments hold a Joint Ministerial Council each year to monitor and drive forward collective priorities for action in the spirit of partnership.

We are committed to supporting the Territories on their priorities, including environmental protection, and carrying out our constitutional responsibilities, including guaranteeing security.

Across the Territories, we provide financial and practical support to build local capacity and resilience, and have projects underway to build new infrastructure, including a new hospital, ports and much more.

I will address specific points relating to two of the UK's Overseas Territories.

Firstly, Gibraltar

Last week, the Committee heard directly from the Chief Minister of Gibraltar as the elected representative of its people.

We welcome their participation and restate that the UK's longstanding commitment to the people of Gibraltar remains unchanged.

The UK will not enter arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against their freely and democratically expressed wishes.

The United Kingdom also reaffirms that it will not enter a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content.

In December 2020, the UK, with Gibraltar, agreed a Political Framework with Spain for how a future agreement between the UK and the EU in respect of Gibraltar would function in the interests of all parties.

UK-EU negotiations began in October 2021. The UK, working side-by-side with the Government of Gibraltar, reached a political agreement with the EU on the core aspects of a Treaty in June 2025.

All parties are committed to finalising the text of the UK-EU Treaty in respect to Gibraltar as soon as possible.

The Falkland Islands.

The United Kingdom has no doubt about its sovereignty over both the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and their surrounding maritime areas.

Nor do we have any doubt about the Falkland Islanders' right of self-determination.

This is enshrined in the UN Charter and in Article One of both UN covenants on human rights, by virtue of which they are free to determine their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

In the 2013 referendum, which was conducted in line with international standards and was observed by independent, international observers, 99.8 per cent of those who voted wanted to remain their current status as a British Overseas Territory.

This result sent a clear message of self-determination, and that the people of the Islands do not want dialogue on sovereignty.

These wishes, expressed freely, should be respected.

The people of the Falkland Islands are an established and diverse community, with families being able to trace their South Atlantic ancestry back ten generations, and with over 60 different nationalities represented across the population.

The Falkland Islanders are proud of their autonomy and the prosperous modern democracy they have built, in which they have been able to offer universal health care and education and have shown how small island states can be prosperous with green sustainable growth.

The UK continues to look towards a stronger, more productive relationship with Argentina on matters of mutual interest, including practical cooperation in the South Atlantic.

Chair, in conclusion, the United Kingdom remains committed to respecting and defending the right of the people of each Territory to determine their own future, in line with the UN Charter.

And let me also reassure you that the United Kingdom will continue to carry out our responsibilities as part of our modern partnership with each of the territories.