IAPA finds deteriorating conditions for reporters in Paraguay and Venezuela

20th Monday, October 2025 - 10:41 UTC Full article

The IAPA documented the detention of 18 journalists and media workers in Venezuela

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), at the close of its 81st General Assembly, released a report highlighting “persistent serious challenges” to freedom of expression in Paraguay. It also noted that 80 digital news portals were blocked in Venezuela, including CNN, NTN24, and Infobae.

The IAPA report notes that while the Paraguayan press is adapting to the digital age, it faces an environment of institutional fragility and violence. Investigative journalism is a “high-risk task,” particularly in border areas, with systematic attacks against journalists from independent media and the institutionalization of intimidation in response to investigations into nepotism and corruption.

The organization denounced “obvious government pressure” against critical media and their linked companies. This included the closure of the Biggie store chain owned by the Zuccolillo Group (owner of the critical media outlet ABC Color), a move that business chambers deemed “disproportionate.”

President Santiago Peña, who is involved in allegations involving envelopes of money at the presidential residence, frequently clashes with the media and even members of his own party. The ruling Colorado Party shows “authoritarian tendencies” through the manipulation of state advertising as a form of economic pressure and initiatives that could potentially limit freedom of expression.

Regarding Venezuela, the IAPA criticized companies like Telefónica (Movistar) for violating international human rights regulations through acquiescing to the Bolivarian regime's censorship in a country where there are “no independent print media,” and only a few newspapers loyal to the government remain in circulation. In addition, broadcast media are subjected to the “Ley Resorte,” a “punitive and discretionary instrument” that forces widespread self-censorship.

The IAPA documented the detention of 18 journalists and media workers. Specific cases include journalist Nakary Mena Ramos for reporting on alleged robberies and the ongoing imprisonment of journalist Roland Carreño, who was transferred to an “unknown location.”

The organization warned of potential increased repression following the government's decision to declare a “state of external commotion” in response to the US military presence in nearby waters.

The broader context also noted that a Paraguayan lawyer, César Coll, legal advisor to the ABC Color newspaper, was elected to the IAPA's Board of Directors.