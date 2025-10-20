Lula favors independent Latin America against foreign bullying

In Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's view, joint education projects involving all Latin American countries would ensure greater independence for the region and prevent “presidents of other countries” from bullying him.

Lula made these remarks during an event with students from the National Network of Popular Preparatory Courses (COPO) in São Bernardo do Campo, in the State of Sao Paulo.

No country in the world has developed without first investing in education, insisted Lula. This is a challenge that affects several other countries, he added. He noted that, for this reason, the Brazilian government was developing several partnerships with African countries, Portuguese-speaking countries, and Latin American countries.

“We also created the University of Latin America in Foz do Iguaçu. We want to form a Latin American doctrine, with Latin American teachers and students, to dream that our continent will one day be independent, and that no president of another country will ever dare to speak harshly to our country again, because we will not accept it,” he underlined.

Lula's speech comes amid actions announced by the United States against Venezuela, under the justification of combating drug trafficking. According to the US press, the country's army has already launched six attacks on ships, killing dozens of people.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

In response, Nicolás Maduro's Bolivarian administration declared that the US was working toward “regime change” and promised to denounce these actions before the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

During a national plenary session this week, the Brazilian Workers' Union (CUT) approved a motion condemning the United States' stance and stated that it is a threat to peace throughout Latin America.

On Friday, social organizations and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago demonstrated in front of the US Embassy against the killing of two Trinidadian fishermen by US military vessels, an incident described as an “act of unprovoked aggression.”

According to Telesur, the tragedy, which occurred under the pretext of an “anti-drug” operation, sparked a debate about the Trinidadian government's support for Washington's military escalation in the Caribbean. (Source: Agencia Brasil)