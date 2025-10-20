Trump says Argentines are “fighting for their life”

US President Donald Trump replied to farmers from his country by defending his support for Argentina's Javier Milei through substantial financial aid. Argentina is “fighting for its life,” people are “dying,” and the South American nation needs help “to survive in a free world,” insisted the Republican leader.

“They have no money, they are fighting with all their might to survive,” he said. “If I can help them survive in a free world... I like the president of Argentina. I think he's doing everything he can [...] They are dying. Okay? They are dying,” Trump remarked on board Air Force One on his way home to Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The total support package is described as an unprecedented bailout, including the US$20 billion currency swap with the U.S. Treasury Department, plus a US$20 billion facility from private ¡funds to invest in Argentina's sovereign debt, and other measures like buying pesos and granting standby credit.

Argentina's Central Bank (BCRA) confirmed the US$20 billion currency stabilization agreement with the US Treasury on Monday, aiming for macroeconomic and price stability, as well as sustainable growth.

The aid comes as Milei's administration faces a fast-weakening peso and political scandals ahead of next Sunday's midterm elections.

Additionally, Trump suggested buying Argentine beef to lower US domestic prices, a move that could potentially complicate US-China and Argentina-China trade relations, as China is Argentina's top beef importer.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has already admitted that the Trump administration was committed to “getting China out of Argentina,” specifically referring to ports and military facilities. However, the Asian giant remains Argentina's second-largest trade partner and has an ongoing US$18.5 billion currency swap with Buenos Aires.