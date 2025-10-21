Argentina signs cooperation deals with FBI

Argentina's Security Ministry announced Monday the signing of two strategic cooperation agreements with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to combat organized crime and terrorism.

The anti-terrorism deal focuses on information exchange and technical cooperation between the FBI and Argentina's National Anti-Terrorism Center (CNA) to combat terrorism, its financing, and criminal organizations, while the other treaty provides for the development of training centers for the Argentine Federal Police's (PFA) Federal Investigation Department (DFI) as well as for the Security Ministry.

”We signed two agreements with the FBI to strengthen national security, combat terrorism and criminal organizations, and enhance the training and investigative technology of the Federal Investigation Department (DFI) of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA),“ the ministry announced on social media. ”We are strengthening criminal investigation and the fight against organized crime with first-rate investigation,” it added.

The announcement coincides with the signing of a US$20 billion currency swap agreement between Argentina and the United States, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries. Argentine President Javier Milei views the United States as his primary foreign policy ally.

Signing the documents on behalf of the South American country were National Security Secretary Alejandra Monteoliva and State Intelligence Secretary Sergio Neiffert.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich was at the White House with Milei last week. She had also held a meeting in Buenos Aires with US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.