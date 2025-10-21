Bolivia's future president to resume diplomatic ties with Washington

Paz's move will follow a 17-year hiatus under the leftist Movement Toward Socialism (MAS)

Bolivia's president-elect, Rodrigo Paz Pereira, announced on Monday his intention to reestablish diplomatic relations with the United States after a 17-year hiatus under the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) governments.

Paz stated that he plans to resume cooperation with Washington, particularly in the fight against illegal activities. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Paz, welcoming the end of two decades of MAS “mismanagement” and offering bilateral cooperation on shared priorities like ending illegal immigration and fighting criminal organizations.

”That relationship (with the United States) will be resumed, and the conditions for relations between nations involve cooperation in the fight against what we consider to be illegal,“ he explained during his first press conference after Sunday's polls.

”I believe we will have a fluid relationship and commitments to cooperation and joint work for both nations and for the benefit of both nations,“ he added.

The future head of State also said he had begun negotiations with the US and other ”friendly countries“ —specifically mentioning Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay— to guarantee fuel supplies and resolve a serious shortage crisis. He is coordinating with these nations to ensure the delivery of ”much-needed hydrocarbons.“

Paz, who defeated former president Jorge Tuto Quiroga in the runoff election, seeks to position Bolivia on the world stage after what he called 20 years of ”absolute failure” under MAS leadership.

The election victory by the Christian Democratic Party (PDC) candidate consolidates the end of a political cycle dominated by the MAS party.

The son of former President Jaime Paz Zamora has also initiated the transition process with outgoing President Luis Arce Catacora's government.