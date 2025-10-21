Esports as a Growth Engine: How Events Are Boosting Local Economies

21st Tuesday, October 2025

Photo: Pexels

Global interest in esports is skyrocketing, yet the sector is still in its early stages of development. More interestingly, online and offline esports tournaments have increased dramatically in the last several years. The cities that host these events often experience a substantial increase in tourist and economic activity, but what is causing this growth engine?

Effect on the Economy

The cities that play host to esports competitions have the potential to become the centres of major economic activity. In 2020, the worldwide esports business was estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, and it is anticipated that this figure will increase to $1.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a study conducted by the Worldwide Esports Federation. Furthermore, the study also found that the economic impact of esports competitions on the host city can reach up to one hundred million dollars… A truly astonishing figure.

Some elements can be attributed to the economic impact that esports competitions have.

- Firstly, these events attract many attendees, who then spend money on various expenses, including transportation, lodging, food, and entertainment, such as enjoying free-to-play casino games. In addition to esports, other online entertainment sectors such as online sweepstakes casino sites contribute to digital economies, demonstrating how competitive gaming models drive tourism, engagement, and local spending.

- Second, esports competitions have the potential to attract media attention for the city hosting them, which may result in increased tourism and investment.

- Lastly, esports competitions have the potential to generate employment opportunities in the gaming, media, and hotel industries.

Influence on Tourism

The economic impact is clear; however, esports competitions can also benefit the city hosting them, boosting the local economy.

According to a survey conducted by the Newzoo research agency, esports supporters are more inclined to travel to events than followers of traditional sports. The survey found that esports fans spend significantly more money on travel and lodging than traditional sports fans.

Several variables can be attributed to the impact that esports competitions have on tourism:

- At the outset, esports competitions are a significant lure for young people, who constitute a substantial portion of the tourism industry's target demographic.

- Second, esports competitions have the potential to attract tourists from all over the world by generating a sense of excitement and buzz in the city hosting the event.

- Thirdly, esports competitions have the potential to offer visitors a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experience, which may inspire them to return to the city that is hosting the event in the future.

Gaming Conventions: A Different Kind of Esports Event

Aside from esports, gaming conventions also play a big role in attracting tourists and boosting the economy. Imagine Comic-Con, except instead of superheroes, it's game controllers. For instance, gamers adore events like PAX and Gamescom.

The gaming culture is fully displayed at these events, not merely in the games. These events offer a comprehensive look into gaming culture, featuring spectacular costumes, previews of upcoming games, developer talks, and a wide range of products.

The monetary effect must also be considered. As thousands of people are expected to attend the event, hotels, restaurants, and other local establishments will see a significant increase in revenue. Attending a gaming convention is an unforgettable experience.

Pop Culture Gone Digital

Currently, esports, which encompasses online gaming, spectating, fandoms, live events, music, celebrity, and more, occupies a central position in modern digital culture and, consequently, young culture. The significance of that location within the cultural landscape and its inherent importance to several digitally native youths indicate that esports possesses a substantial allure.

Hosting esports events increasingly signifies a city's contemporary, cultural, technical, youthful, and interconnected identity—attributes that many urban centres globally aspire to embody.

Esports provides an attractive pathway for individuals to explore various vocations and life experiences, both within and outside of gaming.

Replicating Traditional Sports

It is pertinent to reflect on how traditional sports establish a legacy and influence their cities by fostering grassroots development, engaging local community organisations, charities, and educators to enhance residents' experiences and opportunities, and linking extensive global audiences to local cultures.

Final Thoughts: Esports Will Continue to Boost Local Economies

Esports tournaments have a substantial effect on the economy and tourism. These events can generate millions of dollars in economic activity and attract thousands of tourists to the host city. As the esports business expands, the economic and tourism ramifications of esports events are expected to grow correspondingly.

Besides the economic and tourism advantages, esports events can also enhance the reputation of the host city. A city's ability to host esports events measures its modernity and energy, which can entice investors and companies.

The influence of esports events on the economy and tourism of cities is beneficial. These events can stimulate substantial economic activity, draw visitors, and cultivate a favourable image for the host city. The continuous growth of the esports business is expected to enhance the economic and tourism impact of esports events, offering endless possibilities.