Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy turns himself in at Paris prison

21st Tuesday, October 2025 - 20:31 UTC

Sarkozy will spend at least three weeks in solitary confinement before a decision on whether to release him on parole pending an appeal is made

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy turned himself in at the La Santé prison in Paris on Tuesday to begin serving a five-year sentence for illegally financing his 2007 presidential campaign with money from the regime of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy, who at age 70 became the first former French president to be jailed, posted on social media earlier Tuesday that he was an “innocent man” and called the situation a “judicial scandal.” He stated, “The truth will triumph,” but the “price to pay will be devastating.”

His lawyers announced they will “very quickly” seek his release, stating that his imprisonment “reinforces his determination and his rage to prove that he is innocent.” They anticipate Sarkozy will spend at least three weeks to a month detained before the court rules on the request. The appeal trial for this case is scheduled for March 2026.

Sarkozy was convicted of criminal conspiracy for accepting illegal campaign funds from the Libyan regime. The prosecution argued this constituted a “pact of corruption,” subordinating the French presidency to foreign interests and eroding democratic trust. The funds were allegedly derived from public Libyan funds and given in exchange for diplomatic favors.

The husband of singer Carla Bruni also has a separate one-year effective sentence to be served under house arrest with an electronic tracking device for active corruption of a magistrate and influence peddling, a conviction confirmed in late 2024.

He is expected to be held in solitary confinement to avoid contact with other inmates. A survey suggests six out of 10 people in France believe the sentence is “fair.”

President Emmanuel Macron met with Sarkozy at the Élysée Palace just before his jailing, calling it a “normal” human gesture. However, Socialist leader Olivier Faure said it meant putting “pressure on the justice system.”

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin also announced he would visit Sarkozy to ensure his safety, which raised concerns from the Attorney General about undermining judicial independence.