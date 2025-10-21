Former Presidents Abdo and Uribe review Latin American issues

21st Tuesday, October 2025 - 10:21 UTC

Abdo visitó a Uribe en 2020 cuando fue puesto bajo arresto domiciliario por primera vez

Like-minded former Presidents Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay (2013-2018) and Álvaro Uribe of Colombia (2002-2010) met Monday at the latter's home in the department of Antioquia to exchange views on the situation in their respective countries and in Latin America.

The gathering took place hours before the Bogotá High Court was scheduled to announce its decision regarding Uribe's 12-year house arrest sentence for procedural fraud and bribery. Abdo has been a long-time supporter of Uribe. Tuesday's ruling by the Bogotá court may be appealed before the Supreme Court. The trial against Uribe has been dragging on for 13 years.

“Grateful for the generous visit of former President Mario Abdo from sister Paraguay. In the company of his children, it was very valuable for me to hear him talk about our two countries and the situation in Latin America,” Uribe wrote on X.

The encounter was highlighted as a new chapter in the strategic relationship between the two key players of the continental right wing. Both are members of the Freedom and Democracy Group, a network of former presidents that takes a firm stance against what they call the “advance of authoritarian socialism” and expresses reservations about leftist governments, such as Gustavo Petro's in Colombia.

The Abdo-Uribe alliance represents a sector of the Latin American right that is aligned with the US and advocates a “heavy-handed” approach to security. Their strong bond came to light in August 2020, when Abdo, then still president of Paraguay, visited Uribe when he was first placed under house arrest. Subsequently, the two leaders would set up a private meeting in Asunción in 2022.

Also belonging to the Freedom and Democracy Group are Spain's José María Aznar, Argentina's Mauricio Macri, and Colombia's Iván Duque.