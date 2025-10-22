Argentina's FM resigns just days before midterms

Werthein was supposed to have arranged the one-on-one meeting between Milei and Trump, which never happened

Gerardo Werthein submitted his resignation as Argentina's Foreign Minister amid mounting tensions within the Libertarian Government's cabinet, just ahead of next Sunday's midterm elections.

According to local media, Werthein's decision came after becoming “tired of being attacked” on social media and in the press by groups linked to presidential advisor Santiago Caputo. Werthein's tenure had been hanging in the balance since the one-on-one meeting at the Oval Office between Milei and US President Donald Trump, which he was supposed to have arranged, never took place.

Werthein, who took office less than a year ago, was tasked with maintaining the government's strong alignment with the United States and Israel. His departure precedes a confirmed, broader Cabinet reshuffle planned by Milei after the Oct. 26 polls. Rumors in Casa Rosada circles, echoed by Buenos Aires media, mentioned Caputo would be appointed Cabinet Chief, replacing Guillermo Francos, who would take on Werthein's position. In addition, Deregulation Minister Federico Sturzenegger would switch to Economy, and Congressman Diego Santilli would become the new head of Interior. In other words, current Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo, who brokered most of the latest arrangements with the International Monetary Fund and the US Treasury, would be out of his job.

Milei has already admitted that he would “reorganize the Cabinet to achieve the objectives of the second-generation reforms” once the election results are finalized. Also leaving their posts will be Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Defense Minister Luis Petri, who are running for Congress and are expected to occupy their seats on Dec. 10, as would Spokesman Manuel Adorni, who will take office as a Buenos Aires lawmaker.

Another possible replacement for Werthein is former Vice President Carlos Ruckauf, 81, who has already been Argentina's top diplomat between 2002 and 2003.