Colombia: Uribe acquitted by Bogotá court citing procedural glitches

22nd Wednesday, October 2025 - 00:43 UTC Full article

Uribe's alleged victims announced they would file an appeal before the Supreme Court

The Superior Court of Bogotá acquitted former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) on Tuesday, revoking his 12-year house arrest for bribery and procedural fraud.

The judges dismissed the wiretaps used as evidence, ruling that Uribe's right to privacy was violated because the tapping warrant was based on a mistake and constituted “gross negligence.” In addition, the court found the lower court's analysis to be “deficient,” noting that Judge Sandra Heredia had been “methodologically incorrect” and shown “argumentative deficits.”

The upper court also dismissed the conviction based on the testimony of former paramilitary Juan Guillermo Monsalve and others, concluding that it could not be determined that Uribe sought to modify the testimony in exchange for benefits. Justice María Leonor Oviedo cast a dissenting vote. In her view, there was enough evidence pointing to Uribe's guilt.

Tuesday's ruling removes any legal hindrance for Uribe to run for Congress as a senator, as announced by his party, the Democratic Center.

However, Uribe's alleged victims announced they would appeal the measure before the Supreme Court, which could take up to five additional years.

President Gustavo Petro questioned the ruling, arguing it “covers up the history of paramilitary governance in Colombia,” while former President Juan Manuel Santos said the judicial decision was to be respected as a foundation of democracy.

Right-wing Senator María Fernanda Cabal said the decision “confirms what millions of Colombians have always known, that former President Uribe has been the victim of a political strategy.”