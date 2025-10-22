Falklands’ elections in December, “Why should you vote”

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to share the second video produced by the Falkland Islands Film Company ahead of the 2025 Falklands General Election, 11 December, with support from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Secretariat's Small Branches Regional Initiative Fund.

This second video is on why it's important to vote.

The video includes brief mentions from MLAs Teslyn Barkman, Mark Pollard, Roger Spink, Jack Ford and John Birmingham.