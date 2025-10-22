Nin Nova takes office as Uruguay's Ambassador to Brazil

Nin Novoa has served as Foreign Minister between 2015 and 2020 under Tabaré Vázquez

Former Uruguayan Vice President and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa officially presented his credentials as Montevideo's new Ambassador to Brazil, the Itamaraty Palace announced on Tuesday.

Nin Novoa's appointment, which was confirmed in February and approved by the Senate in June, is intended to strengthen the diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations under the Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) presidency of Yamandú Orsi.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry welcomed the new representative, emphasizing the high-level diplomatic relations shared by the neighbors and Southern Common Market (Mercosur) partners, highlighting Uruguay’s “fundamental role” in advancing regional integration through the Brasilia Consensus and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Nin Novoa, 77, is a veteran FA politician with a bachelor's degree in agricultural sciences who has served as Foreign Minister between 2015 and 2020 under President Tabaré Vázquez and as Vice President during Vázquez's first term (2005-2010). He previously served as a senator and, before joining the Frente Amplio, was the Mayor of Cerro Largo from 1985 to 1994 on behalf of the National Party.