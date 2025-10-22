Peru: State of emergency declared in Lima and Callao

Peru's Acting President José Jerí declared a 30-day state of emergency in Lima and Callao on Wednesday to tackle the insecurity crisis under which “crime has grown disproportionately,” according to his explanation in a 46-second broadcast message. “Today we are beginning to change history,” he added.

The measure was formalized shortly after the presidential message through a Supreme Decree published in the official gazette (El Peruano) outlining a series of restrictive and enforcement actions.

The Peruvian National Police (PNP) will maintain internal order, supported by the Armed Forces and Municipal Serenazgo (city patrol). In addition, the circulation of two adults on motorcycles is prohibited.

Combined forces will conduct patrols in critical areas, such as bus stops and metro stations, and conduct identity checks on individuals, motor vehicles, and non-motorized vehicles, based on crime maps.

Identity checks in properties, including forced entry if necessary, are authorized based on intelligence reports.

Massive and permanent operations for the seizure of illegal weapons, ammunition, explosives, and fireworks will be carried out.

Ordinary prison inmates will be allowed one visit per week, while those in the special closed regime will have one visit every two weeks, limited to family within the fourth degree of consanguinity and second of affinity. Other measures include blackouts in cells and the dismantling and destruction of illegal telecommunication antennas to stop illicit calls.

The National Intelligence System will conduct polygraph-based reliability tests on personnel from the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) and other relevant officials.

Other steps will include controls on chemical inputs used for drug production. Operations targeting foreigners under special administrative sanction procedures will also be implemented.

“Wars are won with actions, not words,” Jerí stressed.