Tony Blair and Yamandú Orsi discuss child poverty, artificial intelligence, and drug trafficking in Montevideo

22nd Wednesday, October 2025 - 19:46 UTC Full article

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi received former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at Torre Ejecutiva on Wednesday, as part of Blair’s official visit to the region, which also included stops in Buenos Aires and Asunción. Blair, who heads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, arrived in Montevideo to advance cooperation agreements recently signed with the Uruguayan government.

“The meeting was very productive and focused on how the foundation can support public policies in key areas such as child poverty, technological development, and the fight against drug trafficking,” said Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin at a press briefing following the meeting.

Lubetkin recalled that during Orsi’s trip to the United States in September, Uruguay signed an agreement with Blair’s foundation, which specializes in public policy consulting. “Tony Blair wanted to personally visit the country with which his institution signed this partnership,” he added.

Innovation and technical assistance

According to Lubetkin, the discussion between Orsi and Blair revolved around three main topics. The first was combating child poverty, where the British institute could contribute its experience from social programs implemented in over 50 countries.

The second focused on the application of artificial intelligence in Uruguay’s agricultural sector, aiming to “leverage technology to boost the nation’s economic development.” The third addressed international cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism, areas where the government seeks to strengthen its institutional capacity.

International context and Blair’s role in Gaza

When asked whether the situation in Gaza had been discussed, Lubetkin clarified that “there were no concrete talks about humanitarian aid,” though both sides exchanged views on global affairs. “Uruguay is willing to contribute to any effort that promotes peace, as stated by the United Nations,” he said.

Blair’s visit comes amid his growing diplomatic involvement. According to international media, U.S. President Donald Trump recently proposed including Blair in a body that would oversee a potential transitional government in Gaza, as part of his Middle East peace plan.

The plan, presented in August at the White House alongside Jared Kushner, envisions a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee administered under the supervision of a “Peace Council” chaired by Trump. Blair has maintained an active diplomatic role in the region and, according to reports from EFE and AFP, “enjoys the trust of Gulf Arab leaders.”