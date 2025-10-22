UK at UN Security Council sponsors recognition of Kosovo’s independence

22nd Wednesday, October 2025 - 09:44 UTC Full article

Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, addressing the Security Council meeting on Kosovo.

Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Kosovo called on other Member States who have not yet done so to join the majority and recognize Kosovo’s independence: Ms MacNaughtan said she would make three points.

First, the United Kingdom remains a steadfast supporter of Kosovo’s democratic development and Euro-Atlantic path.

As the first country to recognize Kosovo’s independence, we call upon those Member States who have not yet done so to join the majority. Recognition is essential for long-term stability and for unlocking Kosovo’s full potential.

We encourage swift progress towards the formation of a government in Kosovo, with a clear parliamentary mandate. And we commend the smooth conduct of the recent municipal elections.

We are concerned, however, by some recent statements that risk undermining fundamental state institutions, including the Constitutional Court.

Strong and inclusive institutions are vital to advancing Kosovo’s international integration and to delivering for all its citizens.

Second, the return of Kosovo-Serb mayors to majority Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo marks a welcome return to a fully representative local government.

We encourage all sides to ensure this transition is carried out in full respect of the rule of law, and to enable the reintegration of eligible Kosovo-Serb officials into Kosovo’s institutions.

Two years on from the Banjska attack, the United Kingdom reiterates our call on Serbia to play its part in reducing tensions and bringing those responsible to justice, including Milan Radoičić.

Accountability for this and the attacks on KFOR troops earlier that year is long overdue.

We continue to call on Kosovo and Serbia to resolve outstanding disagreements through the EU-facilitated Dialogue. Full implementation of all commitments made, including the establishment of an Association of Serb Majority Municipalities, is essential to building trust and ensuring long-term stability.

We also welcome the constructive engagement of both parties in regional initiatives, including the Berlin Process that the UK chaired this year. This has helpfully reinforced good neighborly relations and shared commitments to stability.

Third, with growing pressure on UN budgets, resources must be directed where they deliver the greatest impact, not tied to legacy missions with outdated mandates.

As we have long said, conditions on the ground in Kosovo are unrecognizable from 1999.

A strategic review of UNMIK’s role, responsibilities and funding is overdue.

The Civilian Staffing Review must deliver real efficiencies through a genuine assessment of what is needed and what is not.

In this year of UN80 reform, the Council should ensure UNMIK is agile, efficient, and fit for purpose in a world of constrained resources and global crises.