UK Defense Ministry: “Shoot down unidentified drones!”

22nd Wednesday, October 2025 - 07:49 UTC Full article

Photograph taken on September 28, 2025, of a drone flying during a Russian attack in Kiev, Ukraine. EFE/EPA/Maxym Marusenko

The United Kingdom is drafting new powers to allow troops to shoot down unidentified drones threatening its military bases, Defense Minister John Healey said this week.

The shooting down of unidentified drones is one of several measures in response to the threat posed by Russia

“Last month, we saw 19 drones cross the Polish border. Days later, Russian jets violated Estonia's airspace, while at the same time, Russia mounted a concerted campaign to subvert Moldova's election,” Healey underlined.

“As we speak, we are developing new powers – to be put into law through our Armed Forces Bill – to shoot down unidentified drones over UK military sites.”

Drones have increasingly disrupted airspace across Europe, prompting airport shutdowns and flight cancellations. Fingers have been pointed at Russia as tensions with the West have risen over the war Ukraine.

The Telegraph newspaper, which first reported the measures on Sunday, said that while the new powers would initially apply only to military sites, the UK government was “not ruling out working to extend those powers” to sites such as airports.

Currently the military can use specialist counter-drone equipment which can track incoming drones, hijack signals, and divert them, the newspaper said.

The new proposal would give soldiers or military police an option to shoot them on sight, which they can only do now in extreme circumstances, the Telegraph added.