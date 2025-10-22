Ultra-luxurious ship kicks off Uruguay's cruise season

The “six-star” ship, known for her luxury suites

Uruguay officially launched its cruise season with the arrival of one of the world's most luxurious vessels, the Scenic Eclipse, at the Port of Montevideo. The “six-star” ship, known for her luxury suites for a total of 228 passengers, seven à la carte restaurants, and amenities including a submarine, arrived from Ilhabela, Brazil, and is bound for Buenos Aires.

This season, which runs for five months, is expected to feature a total of 147 stopovers across the country—109 in Montevideo and 38 in Punta del Este.

Despite expectations of slightly fewer arrivals this season compared to the previous year, Uruguayan authorities emphasized a strategic focus on quality and sustainability.

Florencia Ualde, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, noted that while fewer ships are projected, “improvements are being made and work is being done to ensure that this is a sustainable policy.”

Christian Pos, the National Director of Tourism, stressed that the goal is to consolidate Uruguay as a strategic destination by “offering quality, safety, and unique experiences for passengers.”

Local officials celebrated the start of the season as a crucial economic boost. Constante Mendiondo, Vice President of the National Port Administration, highlighted that tourism provides significant foreign exchange that “spreads the most among the people.”

Karina Fortete, Director of Tourism for the Municipality of Montevideo, stated that the cruise season offers a prime “opportunity for the private sector to show off” its diverse offerings, including cultural tours, rural tourism, wineries, and city museums.

Authorities are also promoting youth training, with an estimated 50 to 60 students participating in internship and recruitment programs in gastronomy and casinos throughout the season.