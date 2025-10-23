Brazil and Indonesia highlight growing strategic partnership

Lula and Subianto share a common view on many issues

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia released a joint communiqué on Thursday in Jakarta, describing the progress of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The document also addresses cooperation at both the regional and multilateral levels.

The declaration features numerous points of consensus between Brazil and Indonesia, especially the common strategic potential. It also reiterates their positions in favor of “international governance, peace, and security reform,” in addition to renewing existing initiatives.

The two countries recognize the “significant potential for economic and business cooperation” in a wide range of areas and sectors, particularly agribusiness, defense, mining, energy, health, and tourism.

There is consensus on energy transitions, biofuels, and the fight against criminal organizations. The document values initiatives to bring together the economic blocs in which they participate and South-South cooperation to promote “a fair and inclusive international order based on international law.”

It further mentions the synergy and complementarity between Brazil and Indonesia and their potential from a business and academic standpoint. In this regard, it highlights areas such as education, science, technology, innovation, agriculture, the environment, and diversity.

Concerns about climate change, oceans, and tropical forests are common, as mentioned in the joint statement, as well as their correlations with the areas of space research and technology, sustainable development, and clean and renewable energy.

As founding members of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, the two countries reinforced their commitment to addressing these challenges through multilateral cooperation, recognizing that food and nutritional security were “fundamental to national stability and resilience.”

They also expressed support for the Launch Declaration of the Tropical Forests Forever Fund (TFFF), to be adopted at the Belém Climate Summit next month.

Indonesia and Brazil reiterated their position in favor of “urgent and comprehensive reform” of global governance institutions in order to “amplify the voice of the Global South” and “unrepresented or underrepresented” regions, specifically citing the UN Security Council for this purpose.

The document also welcomed “with satisfaction the ceasefire process in Gaza as an initial step towards ending the war, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and the immediate start of reconstruction in Gaza.” For both Indonesia and Brazil, the solution to the region's problems lies in the existence of two states. (Source: Agencia Brasil)