Ecuador's main indigenous group ends strike

23rd Thursday, October 2025 - 10:24 UTC



The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) announced on Wednesday the end of the national strike declared on Sept. 22 in rejection of the government's decree eliminating the diesel subsidy, which raised the fuel price from US$1.80 to US$2.80.

The Conaie stated the decision was “difficult but necessary” and was made “to protect the life of our people” following “brutal repression” ordered by the government of President Daniel Noboa, which resulted in three deaths and dozens of injuries.

The organization is demanding that Noboa demilitarize Indigenous communities, release those detained during the protests, and provide reparations to the families of the victims.

However, the Conaie warned that “Our struggle does not end,” and it will maintain permanent territorial assemblies to prepare the campaign for the “No” vote in the upcoming popular consultation and referendum, which seeks to approve a Constituent Assembly proposed by the government.

The decision to end the strike came hours after Noboa announced a plan to clear the blocked roads in Imbabura province —the protest epicenter—and condemned the violence. Noboa also announced a US$50 million economic reactivation program for victims of the “violent demonstrations” in Imbabura and other northern areas.

The 31 days of protests and roadblocks were focused heavily on the Andean province of Imbabura and also involved other demands, including a reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15% to 12% and improvements in health and education.

Despite the Conaie's announcement, other groups said they intended to keep up the protests. The Union of Peasant and Indigenous Organizations of Cotacachi (Unorcac) and the National Federation of Peasant, Indigenous, and Black Organizations (Fenocin) explained on social media their refusal to follow suit the Conaie's decision, declaring they would continue their “resistance.”

In this scenario, Army General Henry Delgado, head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, issued a statement urging protesters to “call off the strike” to allow “calm and normality” to return to the Imbabura cantons of Otavalo and Cotacachi.

Additionally, Interior Minister John Reimberg and National Police Commander General Pablo Dávila confirmed that police and military personnel were actively working to reopen blocked roads across the region. Reimberg predicted that all roads would be cleared “first thing” on Thursday.

Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo pledged aid to help citizens “overcome the damage caused by this strike as quickly as possible.”

According to local media, the overall cost of containing the strike reached an estimated US$755 million, 16 fold more than the revenue generated by state-owned Petroecuador after the diesel subsidy was eliminated in September.