Moscow and Caracas ratify bond amidst Caribbean tensions

23rd Thursday, October 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Caracas has some 5,000 Russian missiles to guarantee the “peace, stability, and tranquility of our people,” Maduro said

The Russian Parliament officially ratified the Strategic Partnership Treaty between Moscow and Caracas on Wednesday, expanding political and economic cooperation between the two nations amid heightened military tensions in the Caribbean Sea in view of the United States' deployment targeting alleged drug smuggling boats. The Russian Federation Council (Upper House) approved the treaty, confirming the prior approval by the State Duma (Lower House).

The core of the newly ratified agreement emphasizes mutual opposition to external pressure, stating that both parties were strongly against “unilateral coercive and restrictive measures,” which they deem a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

While the agreement does not directly reference the current situation, its ratification carries significant weight as the US continues military deployments and “lethal kinetic strikes” in the Caribbean, which Washington holds necessary to combat drug trafficking.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin first promoted the document in Moscow in May 2025. The cooperation also includes collaboration on combating the legacy of the colonial period, racism, and genocide, as well as arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation to ensure international stability.

The alliance reinforces Venezuela's position amid regional criticism of US actions. Last week, Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva of Brazil and Gustavo Petro of Colombia criticized US President Donald Trump's threats of intervention. Similarly, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) issued a strong condemnation of Trump’s rhetoric, accusing him of issuing “threats and insults” against regional sovereignty.

In this scenario, Maduro issued a direct warning regarding his country's military capabilities, stating that Venezuela possesses “more than 5,000” Russian Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles, known to be “one of the most powerful weapons” available to his air defense forces, according to the Bolivarian leader.

With these weapons, Caracas can guarantee the “peace, stability, and tranquility of our people,” he added. “Every military force in the world knows the power of the Igla-S, and Venezuela has no less than 5,000 Igla-S missiles in key air defense positions,” he also mentioned during a military ceremony in his country. Venezuela thus remains an “impregnable homeland.”

The Igla-S is a portable, disposable air defense system designed to shoot down low-altitude aircraft, helicopters, and drones.

Meanwhile, Trump upped the ante and spoke of future land operations. “They haven't experienced that yet,” Trump said, noting that his administration will “probably go back to Congress and explain exactly what we will do when we go on the ground.” Additionally, he recalled that he has the legal authority to act without permission on what he considers a “national security” issue.

Trump’s comments followed the US Department of War confirming new strikes against alleged drug boats, including the first one in the Pacific since the anti-drug operation began on September 2.

In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry marked the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Argentina, highlighting the “impressive potential” for expanding multifaceted and successful bilateral cooperation. The Ministry affirmed its conviction that the relationship has grown “stronger and more intense over the years,” built upon a solid foundation of “equality and mutual respect.” Moscow expressed its openness to “activating political dialogue with Buenos Aires.”