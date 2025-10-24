Argentina's Justice Minister resigns as officials flee Casa Rosada ahead of midterms

Cúneo Libarona had already faced calls for his impeachment

Argentina's Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona on Thursday turned in his resignation to President Javier Milei, effective Oct. 27, the day after Sunday's midterm elections, making him the second high-profile cabinet member to leave Casa Rosada in a week.

“I am leaving very happy,” Cúneo Libarona said. “More than health, it is the need to recover my affections,” he added, following the surprise departure of Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein. His move signaled a growing instability within the Executive branch ahead of a planned government reshuffle.

The vacancy in the Justice Ministry is fueling speculation about a major structural change: the possible merger of the Justice and Security portfolios into a “super-ministry” is fueled by Patricia Bullrich's Senate bid to be decided on Sunday.

Candidates to replace Cúneo Libarona include Mar del Plata Mayor Guillermo Montenegro, as well as current Deputy Justice Minister Sebastián Amerio, a close ally of presidential advisor Santiago Caputo. Amerio had reportedly taken over many of the portfolio's core responsibilities, reducing Cúneo Libarona's role to a largely ceremonial one in the months leading up to his resignation.

Cúneo Libarona's term was marked by a contentious tenure, including significant austerity measures such as mass layoffs and the elimination of key anti-discrimination and human rights offices, notably the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Racism (INADI).

He also faced calls for impeachment and criminal charges after a recording surfaced in which he allegedly offered a “tailor-made law” and media contacts to American anti-trafficking activist Timothy “Tim” Ballard, who has been accused of misconduct by Minister Bullrich.

Key judicial reforms remain incomplete following his departure, including the full implementation of the Criminal Procedure Code and the failure to send any nominations for judges, prosecutors, and defenders to the Senate, a delay expected to increase the number of judicial vacancies nationwide.