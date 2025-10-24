King Charles III and Pope Leo XIV lead historic joint prayer

24th Friday, October 2025 - 10:08 UTC Full article

In a landmark moment for Christian unity, King Charles III became the first reigning British monarch in nearly five centuries to pray publicly with a Pope, joining Pope Leo XIV for an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel on Thursday. The event marks the most significant step toward reconciliation since the Anglican Schism in 1534 when King Henry VIII broke with Rome.

Charles III, the head of the Church of England, and Queen Camilla sat on golden thrones facing the altar, positioned beneath Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment” fresco. The service was presided over jointly by Pope Leo XIV and the Anglican Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

The half-hour ceremony blended Catholic and Anglican traditions, featuring hymns sung by both the Sistine Chapel Choir and visiting choirs from the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace and St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The central theme of the prayer was the protection of nature, highlighting a modern point of convergence between the two churches on environmental issues.

The King's visit was intended to “forge closer relations” between the two churches, which remain officially divided over issues like the ordination of female priests.

In a further symbolic move later in the day, King Charles traveled to the pontifical basilica of St. Paul's Outside the Walls, which has historical ties to the Church of England. There, he received the title of “Royal Confrater,” a sign of spiritual fellowship, which was reciprocated by the Pope receiving the title of “Papal Confrater of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

The King sat in a special chair at the basilica bearing his coat of arms and the Latin phrase “Ut Unum Sint” (That they may be one)—the mantra for Christian unity.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, commented that the joint prayer session sets an example of “genuine and profound cooperation,” following the groundwork laid by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal visit provided a welcome spiritual break for King Charles from intense scrutiny back in the UK over sexual misconduct allegations against his brother, Prince Andrew, which were reignited this week with the publication of a memoir by accuser Virginia Giuffre. The King is currently facing pressure to strip Prince Andrew of his remaining titles.

The historic Vatican visit had been rescheduled from earlier this year following the illness and subsequent death of Pope Francis.