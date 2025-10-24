Pilot strike disrupts air travel in Argentina

24th Friday, October 2025 - 19:26 UTC Full article

Some 60 flights were either canceled or delayed

The Airline Pilots Association (APLA) launched a four-hour industrial action on Friday, causing significant disruption at Buenos Aires' Jorge Newbery Airport and affecting thousands of passengers. The stoppage, which involved holding “informative assemblies” between 6 and 10 am, led to the cancellation and delay of over 60 flights operated by the state-owned Aerolíneas Argentinas.

The action is estimated to have impacted the travel plans of more than 7,000 customers, with the union warning that the consequences, including cascading delays, could last for several days. APLA called the strike amid a prolonged wage dispute, stating that the action was a response to a “lack of response” from Aerolíneas Argentinas on key issues.

“Aerolíneas continues to fail to respond to the complaints we have filed at APLA regarding salaries, promotions, staffing, and compliance with our collective bargaining agreement,” the union said in a statement.

It also linked the protest to recent operational issues, noting the company's “lack of business foresight” after eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft were preemptively withdrawn due to faulty engines, which, in APLA's view, showed the company's insufficient planning, forcing the airline to rely on competitor carriers to cover scheduled routes.

Aerolíneas Argentinas expressed deep regret over the situation, noting the protests affected passengers during a period of consolidation after its historical operating losses and dependence on state subsidies.

“Measures such as these do not contribute to solving the structural challenges of the sector and damage the confidence of passengers, which is the company's main asset,” the airline said in a separate communiqué.

The carrier advised passengers with bookings between 5.30 and 11.30 am to check their reservations and official airport channels for the updated status of their flights.