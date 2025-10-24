Uruguay announces app for gender violence victims

24th Friday, October 2025 - 10:00 UTC

The tool will be named Élida, after the first female police officer in Uruguay

Uruguayan authorities announced on Thursday the development of a smart cellphone application named “Élida” for victims of gender violence. The device has been named after the country's first female police officer, Élida Pensado Graña. It has been specifically crafted for victims who have a court-ordered restraining order or no-contact order in place against an aggressor. It is expected to begin operating in December.

Élida is part of an Immediate Alert and Rapid Response program. According to July Zabaleta, the national director of Gender Policies at the Interior Ministry, the application features a panic button that instantly alerts law enforcement. Police responders will have the user's case data on file, enabling a “rapid response to emergencies.”

“We know that this is not the only thing a victim needs the day after filing a report,” Zabaleta stated, adding that the app will also allow users to “expand the report from the same device, without having to go to a police station.” This feature aims to simplify the reporting process and maintain direct contact with support teams.

The Ministry reported that the initial launch will involve a pilot project in Montevideo. An agreement with the National Telecommunications Administration (Antel) will see the app initially installed on 2,000 cell phones. Depending on the results of the trial, the system is expected to be gradually extended nationwide.

The app's official launch is scheduled for November 21, with full operational capability expected in December, utilizing 2,000 devices in Montevideo.

Zabaleta explained that the tool will complement existing protections, such as electronic anklets, and may be used in cases where that monitoring has been completed. The use of the application will require a court order.

The initiative was presented during the commemoration of the 17th anniversary of gender institutionality at the Ministry of the Interior, marking a new technological channel for assistance and protection for women facing violence.