Argentine President meets with JP Morgan CEO

25th Saturday, October 2025 - 10:32 UTC Full article

Argentine President Javier Milei met on Friday in Buenos Aires with Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, at a dinner hosted by the bank at the National Museum of Decorative Art, in a high-stakes gathering focused on securing international financial assistance.

The encounter just two days before Argentina's midterm elections saw the President arrive by car after heavy storms in Rosario forced him to return by land following his final campaign event.

Milei was joined by Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo and newly designated Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno. Official sources indicated that the central topic of discussion was the possibility of international financial assistance and the government's strategy to stabilize the country's volatile economy.

Dimon's visit comes as the Argentine government is reportedly in negotiations with the Wall Street giant for financial backing to strengthen Central Bank reserves and address exchange rate volatility.

JPMorgan is a key institution in current talks for a multi-billion-dollar financial support package being organized by the US Treasury, which would complement the already-announced US$20 billion currency swap.

Minister Caputo participated in the meeting but left early, while Quirno remained with JP Morgan executives, including Facundo Gómez Minujín and Alfonso Aguirre. Quirno, in his previous role as Secretary of Finance, recently announced that JP Morgan would collaborate with Argentina on a sovereign debt buyback operation aimed at reducing financing costs and strengthening investment in education.

Dimon, in Argentina on a regional tour, was briefed about the country's economic priorities and the guidelines of the financial program currently under implementation. The evening went smoothly amid pre-election day restrictions, it was also reported.