Brexit damage to UK’s economy admitted by Labour’s chancellor at IMF Summit

25th Saturday, October 2025 - 09:47 UTC

Addressing the International Monetary Fund, UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves admitted the long-term damage done to the UK economy by the 2020 Brexit deal. The chancellor told leading finance ministers and central bankers that, “UK's productivity challenge has been compounded by the way in which the UK left the European Union.”

She quoted the Office for Budget Responsibility's calculation of a 4% long-term hit relative to remaining in the EU, and said the UK “acknowledges this” in seeking stronger trade ties.

The Brexit deal announced in 2020 was negotiated by the Conservative government led by Boris Johnson, although Labour agreed a deal to reset relations between UK and the EU in May this year.

Raising the issues from the 2020 Brexit deal in the most high-level global economic policy council, including the G7, China, India, the EU and European Central Bank, would have been unsurprising around the table. But it confirms a notable change of emphasis and it is expected to become a key part of UK government's argument in the run-up to the Budget on 26 November, where a large part of the need for new measures - expected to be tax rises - will be down to a downgrade to long-term UK productivity.

The OBR will be expected to spell out in detail why any downgrade has occurred, when it publishes its forecast at next month's Budget.

External economists have pointed to a fall in investment amid uncertainty after the referendum, as well as an underperformance on goods trade. Others point to robust services trade, and new freedoms to do trade deals around the world.

The issue is sensitive right now with government deciding on negotiating positions for the Brexit “reset” including scrapping most post-Brexit checks on food and farm trade, and helping UK manufacturers join consortia to bid for Europe's surging defense budgets.

European ministers urged maximum ambition in the talks to help mitigate the impact of trade wars elsewhere in the world.

Reeves announced tax rises worth £40bn a year at her first Budget last November, including hikes to payroll taxes paid by employers, and insisted she would not have to repeat the move in subsequent years.

But the chancellor is now facing the prospect of another repair job to the public finances.

The Conservatives opened up a clear dividing line on the issue at their conference, pledging to slash public spending by £47bn a year if they win the next election through cuts to welfare, the civil service and foreign aid.