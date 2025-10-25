Chilean consulates in Argentina in dire straits

25th Saturday, October 2025 - 10:24 UTC Full article

Ambassador Viera-Gallo acknowledged that 9 of Chile's 13 consulates had experienced financial “strains”

A major financial shortfall has been reported at Chilean diplomatic missions in Argentina, with multiple consulates struggling to cover basic operating expenses, according to a communication sent from the Chilean Embassy in Buenos Aires to the Foreign Ministry in Santiago.

Ambassador José Antonio Viera-Gallo raised the alarm, warning of significant debts for basic services such as electricity, water, and telephone lines, which he noted “have risen substantially.”

The financial difficulties have already led to concrete service cuts. In the case of the Consulate in Bahía Blanca, sources confirmed that telephone lines were recently suspended due to non-payment of bills.

Ambassador Viera-Gallo requested assistance to ensure that the diplomatic missions can fulfill their functions, particularly noting the importance of basic services ahead of the upcoming Chilean elections in November.

Many of the consulates are scheduled to serve as polling stations, and the ambassador stressed that the continued operation of the missions “must be guaranteed” to avoid affecting the voting process for Chileans residing in Argentina.

Sources familiar with the Foreign Ministry's internal workings described the financial situation as “pathetic,” accusing the current administration of poor supervision and planning.

They criticized the management of Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Gloria de la Fuente, alleging it is “the worst in the recent history of the Foreign Ministry.”

The same sources suggested that the Ministry's financial focus may be misplaced, alleging a lack of transparency in spending on Michelle Bachelet’s campaign for a UN candidacy, suggesting political priorities are overshadowing administrative needs.

When contacted, Ambassador Viera-Gallo dismissed the existence of a financial crisis, though he acknowledged that nine of the 13 consulates had experienced financial “strains,” which he attributed to a period of “state adjustments.”

“It is being resolved,” Viera-Gallo assured, explaining that he reiterated the consuls' concerns to the Ministry and that the payment of outstanding funds was promised for October 29.

The Foreign Ministry subsequently confirmed that the operation of missions and consulates abroad is “guaranteed from now until the end of the year.” While admitting to a “delay in the payment of a telephone service” that is being regularized, the Ministry concluded: “There is no financial crisis, although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is implementing the necessary savings and efficiency measures due to budgetary restrictions affecting the entire public sector.” (Source: BioBio Chile)