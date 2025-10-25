“Trato Hecho” Returns to América TV

25th Saturday, October 2025 - 10:00 UTC

Photo: Pexels

América TV is bringing a lot of new excitement to television screens with the launch of Trato Hecho. The show is an Argentinian adaptation of Deal or No Deal, with Santi Maratea serving as the host. The classic game show is coming back with a whole new energy and life-changing prizes up for grabs.

Deal or No Deal is a Worldwide Phenomenon

Deal or No Deal was created by Endemol, a Dutch television producer. Contestants have to face a series of briefcases, all of which contain a sum of money. They eliminate cases one by one and negotiate with a banker who keeps on making tempting deals. Trato Hecho captivates the same essence of the show, but at the same time, caters it more to Argentine culture. The show has recently returned to UK screens as well, with a new host. There’s also a US version of the show, which has been a huge hit.

There are even also bingo games that take place after the show. Deal or No Deal bingo rooms add a unique twist to the classic format of bingo, but at the same time, encompass the classic theme that the game pays homage to.

With so many versions of the show now available and so many formats being released, it’s not surprising to see the show returning once more to television screens across the world. With América TV bringing the show back to its weekend schedule, fans not only have the option to watch the high-stakes episodes, but also to do so with a more modern twist. Although the show is only just starting and hasn’t been confirmed for additional seasons yet, news like this is great for people who want a chance of being able to face the banker.



Photo: Pexels





Producers are Talking about a Celebrity Version

Interestingly, producers are also talking about a celebrity version of the show; however, this is subject to how the show does. In the UK, a celebrity version of the show has featured stars that include Simon Gregson, Sam Thompson, and Michael Owen.

Viewers of the UK version of the show will also know that someone has recently won the biggest payout yet on the show. People were perched on the edge of their seats as Nay Nay, who worked as a paralegal, ended up having a very intense game. She had two boxes left and declined the banker’s offer of £82,700. She opened her box and found that she had £75,000. Although this meant that the risk did not pay off, she was still the richest contestant to leave the show.

Tense moments like this have helped to fuel the popularity of the show, helping it to break through new markets as well as raising awareness of the high-stakes nature of the show. As time goes on, it wouldn't be a surprise to see even more country-specific adaptations as well. This is not only interesting for fans of the show, but also for countries that want a more local and regional experience.