US sanctions Petro over alleged drug links

25th Saturday, October 2025 - 10:30 UTC

Petro denounced the Republican administration's move as a “mafia proposal,” questioning the US government's intentions

The US government has imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his family members, and a top minister, alleging failure to curb illicit drug trafficking and ties to criminal organizations.

The sanctions, announced by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, target foreign individuals involved in global illicit drug trafficking.

Included on the Clinton List of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) are President Gustavo Petro, Verónica Alcocer (Wife), Nicolás Petro Burgos (Eldest son, currently under investigation in Colombia), and Armando Benedetti (Interior Minister)

The measures involve freezing any property the designated individuals hold in the US and barring them from conducting transactions with US-based payment methods.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the action was taken because President Petro has allegedly “allowed drug cartels to thrive and has refused to stop this activity.” He added, “President [Donald] Trump is taking strong action to protect our nation.”

The US State Department's move comes amid long-standing disagreements with the Petro administration over anti-drug policy. While the Trump administration has focused on military offensives against criminal organizations, Petro has opted for crop substitution and commodity seizures.

The US government highlighted data from the UNODC's World Drug Report 2025, which confirms Colombia remains the world's leading cocaine producer, registering 253,000 hectares of coca crops in 2023.

Furthermore, the Trump administration asserts that Petro’s “Total Peace” policy, which seeks negotiations and benefits for armed and criminal groups, amounts to granting privileges to “narco-terrorist organizations.”

In response, Petro denounced the Republican administration's move as a “mafia proposal,” questioning the US government's intentions.

Speaking at a rally, Petro accused “groups of fake businessmen and fake politicians here [in Colombia]” of encouraging the American far right to impose sanctions.

“I am accused of talking to armed organizations... and we are accused as if this attempt to prevent further violence in Colombia were an alliance with drug trafficking,” Petro said. He insisted his policy was “an alliance with peace” to stop internal violence, not an alliance with drug traffickers.

The South American leader claimed the sanction reflected a “program of colonial control” and pledged not to back down. “Fighting drug trafficking for decades and effectively brings me this measure from the government of the society we helped so much to stop its cocaine consumption,” he posted on X. Minister Benedetti also responded publicly, tweeting, “Gringos go home.”