Argentine midterms uneventful amid poor turnout

26th Sunday, October 2025 - 21:56 UTC

Milei badly needs to strengthen his political muscle in Congress

Argentina's midterm elections went uneventfully on Sunday amid a poor turnout that left analysts wondering which party lost the most votes. It will not be until 9 pm local time that the first reports from the National Electoral Directorate (DINE) are due.

The day also marked the first time that the unified Single Paper Ballot (BUP) containing all the political parties on the same page was used, for the citizenry to tick those of their choice. The BUP seeks to streamline the electoral process and lower operating costs.

Polling stations opened as usual at 8 am and closed at 6 pm, although people already inside the premises at that time were allowed to cast their vote as per regulations in force.

A total of 36,012,317 citizens were eligible to vote at 109,046 polling stations nationwide. By 5 pm, turnout had reached 58.5% of the electoral roll, according Interior Ministry's DINE. Voting in Argentina is mandatory between 18 and 69 years of age and optional at 16-17 or above 70.

The legislative renewal includes 127 seats in the Lower House and 24 in the Senate, with President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) badly needing to increase its political muscle in Congress if it is to further implement its so-called “chainsaw” reforms.