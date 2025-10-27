Bolsonaro supporters claim Lula was “upset” after meeting with Trump

27th Monday, October 2025

Eduardo Bolsonaro criticized Lula for discussing Venezuela with Trump and not his father's imprisonment

Allies of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on X that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) felt uncomfortable when US President Donald Trump addressed the matter of the incarcerated previous head of State, whom the Republican leader said he was very fond of. Lula and Trump met in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to address the tariff crisis and other bilateral issues.

Trump said he had “always liked” Bolsonaro and that the former president “went through a lot.”

“I've always liked him. I felt really bad about what happened to him,” he insisted. “I always thought he was an honest guy, but he's been through a lot,” said Trump.

“Lula meets Trump and on the table is a subject that clearly bothers the ex-convict: Bolsonaro. Imagine what was discussed behind closed doors?” said Federal Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro. He also criticized Lula for speaking with Trump about Venezuela and not about Bolsonaro.

Congressman Coronel Chrisóstomo (PL-RO) highlighted that Trump called Bolsonaro a “great man” in front of Lula, which did not occur in the open statement. In his view, the meeting in Malaysia did not go as the president had hoped. “In front of Lula, Trump praises Bolsonaro and calls him a 'great man'. It seems that the meeting did not go as Barbudinho expected. Yesterday, the press rushed to say that 'Bolsonaro was a closed chapter for Trump'. The militant press is a cancer,” he added.

For Congressman Evair de Melo (PP-ES), Trump calling Bolsonaro a “great man” constituted a “fiasco in Lula's face,” and he insisted that Bolsonaro “continues to be a global reference.”

“Finally, Lula decided to act like the president of a great nation. After almost two years of flattering dictators, attacking agriculture, and isolating Brazil, he finally sat down at the table with Donald Trump. But the result? Nothing. No agreement, no proposal, nothing concrete—just a photo for show,” Evair de Melo added.

Congressman Bibo Nunes (PL-RS) sought to affirm that Trump's intention in his conversation with Lula is to distance Brazil from China and not to seek rapprochement with the PT government. Bibo also said that, despite negotiating economic issues, the US president “will never give an inch on the political agenda.”

“Trump negotiates the economy with the misruler Lula, but he will never give an inch on the political agenda, where Lula's ideology and attitudes with his minions are unacceptable,” said Bibo Nunes. (Source: Estadão Conteúdo)