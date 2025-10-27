Javier Milei: “Argentina has left 100 years of decadence behind”

Milei called his sister and Santiago Caputo, the architects of this miracle

President Javier Milei of Argentina said his country had chosen to leave “100 years of decadence behind” after his La Libertad Avanza Party's victory in Sunday's midterm elections with over 40% of the national vote.

LLA's triumph was comprehensive, with the party winning in 16 provinces and securing key districts like Buenos Aires City (CABA), Córdoba, Santa Fe, and Mendoza.

The biggest surprise was the victory in the historically Peronist stronghold of Buenos Aires Province, where LLA's ticket, led by Diego Santilli, reversed a 14-point defeat from local elections just six weeks prior.

Milei stated that the result, which was a “strong popular backing” from “10 million Argentines,” confirmed the mandate he received in 2023. He asserted that “two out of three Argentines do not want to return to the past.”

“Today is a historic day... Today, the Argentine people decided to leave behind 100 years of decadence,” he insisted.

The party's initial goal was to secure enough lawmakers (one-third) in the Lower House to “shield his decisions.” Official data confirmed this objective was “widely surpassed,” granting him the necessary congressional support for the next phase of his mandate and planned Cabinet reforms.

The president also praised the new Single Paper Ballot (BUP) system, stating it was a success as it “ends the cheating” in elections.

Milei issued a direct message to the Legislative Branch, proclaiming that starting on December 10, Argentina will have “the most reformist Congress in Argentine history.” He plans to invite provincial governors to discuss agreements to “translate the slogans of the May Pact into laws.”

He thanked his team, including Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos, ministers Patricia Bullrich and Luis Petri, and economic leaders Luis Toto Caputo and Santiago Bausili. In addition, he said his sister, Karina Milei, and advisor Santiago Caputo had been “the architects of this miracle.”

According to provisional results and projections from various sources (taking into account the alliances announced in the days following the election, especially between La Libertad Avanza and former President Mauricio Macri's PRO, the Lower House is projected to be composed as follows: LLA + Allies (including PRO) 107; Unión por la Patria (UP) + Allies 98; Unión Cívica Radical (UCR) 14; Provincias Unidas 5; Encuentro Federal, other provincial blocs, Frente de Izquierda y de Trabajadores, and Unidad 5. These figures may vary depending on future alliances and/ or seat allocations as per the d'Hont system, which can only be made after the final results are known.|