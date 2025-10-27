Venezuela claims to have foiled alleged CIA-backed “false flag” plot from Trinidad and Tobago

27th Monday, October 2025 - 20:02 UTC Full article

Gil pointed fingers at Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister for allegedly consorting with the CIA

Venezuela's Bolivarian regime on Monday denounced what it claims is a high-level “false flag” operation orchestrated by the CIA and coordinated from Trinidad and Tobago, designed to create a pretext to launch a military strike against Caracas. Foreign Minister Yván Gil stated that a “criminal cell financed by the CIA” linked to the covert operation was being dismantled within Venezuelan territory.

Gil warned that the operation followed the “same imperial script as the Maine and the Gulf of Tonkin,” historical events often cited as pretexts for war, aiming to “fabricate a conflict to impose interests that are foreign to our region.”

He insisted that Venezuela has “clearly informed the Government of Trinidad and Tobago” that the plot involved attacking a US military ship stationed near the island and then blaming Venezuela to justify an intervention.

“Venezuela is acting firmly and responsibly,” Gil said in a statement, adding that his country would not fall for provocations but would defend its sovereignty. In a direct warning to Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Gil pointed out that “You must assume your responsibility to the Caribbean and to history: either you side with peace or you sink into the CIA's agenda.”

In a separate statement released by Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, the Venezuelan government warned the international community about “dangerous military exercises” being conducted by Trinidad and Tobago between October 26 and 30. Venezuela claimed these maneuvers were under the “coordination, financing, and control of the United States Southern Command,” and constituted a “hostile provocation.”

Caracas also reported the capture of a mercenary group in possession of “direct information” from the CIA, confirming that a full-scale false flag attack was underway from waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago, or from its territory.

The statement condemned the Trinidadian government, claiming Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar has “renounced the sovereignty of Trinidad and Tobago to act as a military colony subordinate to US hegemonic interests.” The island nation was also violating various international agreements, including the principles of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.