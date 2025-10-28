Lula becomes Brazil's first octogenarian president

Lula said he has 40 more years to live

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday became Brazil's first octogenarian sitting president. Born on October 27, 1945, in Garanhuns (PE), Lula is going through his third presidential term, after serving consecutive mandates between 2003 and 2011.

Lula has long surpassed the previous record held by former President Michel Temer, who left office at the age of 78 in 2018. The third-oldest Brazilian president in office was Getúlio Vargas, in his second term, who died at the age of 72 in August 1954.

On the other hand, the youngest occupant of the seat in the Planalto Palace was Fernando Collor de Mello, at the age of 43, who left office after impeachment in September 1992.

Currently in Malaysia, Lula's celebration took place at a gala dinner and cake offered by the Asian country's prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim. At a press conference, Lula pointed out that “I am turning 80 years old at the best moment of my life. I have never felt so alive and so eager to live. That's why I tell everyone that I hope to live to be 120. As of today, I only have 40 [years] to go,” he said.

On his social media, the Brazilian president thanked everyone for the tributes he received in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital.

“I end today among new friends and old companions I met here in Malaysia. Heads of state from Southeast Asia and guest countries who paid a beautiful tribute to me on my birthday. To all of them, my deepest gratitude,” he added.

He also hoped to see everyone soon in Brazil during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), scheduled to take place between November 10 and 21 in the city of Belém.

Days earlier, Lula received an early tribute in Indonesia, at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

US President Donald Trump wished the Brazilian president a happy 80th birthday while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Japan. “I want to wish the president a happy birthday. It's his birthday today. Did you know that? He's a very vigorous guy, actually. I was very impressed. So, happy birthday,” said the American, adding that he had a “good meeting” on Sunday (26).

Upon arriving at the 20th East Asia Summit on Monday, Lula met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a humorous tone, Ramaphosa joked that the Brazilian “is only turning 25.” The report was published by Lula on his official profile on X.

In Brazil, Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services Geraldo Alckmin sent his congratulations, mentioning that he is celebrating the 80th birthday “together with all Brazilians who chose democracy as a way to fulfill their hopes.”

Several other ministers also congratulated the leader on the occasion. Among them were the new Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Guilherme Boulos, the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro.

Other political figures also sent their congratulations, such as the mayor of Recife, João Campos. “Today is a day to celebrate the 80th birthday of one of the world's greatest leaders, with an incredible history and a tireless struggle for the Brazilian people,” he posted on his Instagram profile.

Lula and the Brazilian delegation are fulfilling their official agenda in Kuala Lumpur at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and participating in the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) until Tuesday.

The visit aims to intensify and diversify bilateral trade and investment, with a focus on strategic sectors such as energy, science, technology, and innovation. (Source: Agencia Brasil)