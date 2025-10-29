Brazil adheres to United Nations Convention on Cybercrime

The document was signed in Vietnam during Lula's Southeast tour

Brazil has joined the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime, which establishes the basis for international cooperation against digital crime. Signing on behalf of the South American country was Federal Police Director General Andrei Rodrigues in Hanoi, Vietnam, during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Southeast Asia tour.

Fifty-nine other countries signed the pact at the same ceremony. At least in Brazil’s case, the signing is a political act that expresses the country’s willingness to become part of the convention, but definitive membership, which creates legal obligations, depends on approval by the National Congress.

The Convention Against Cybercrime establishes the classification of cybercrimes, including digital child sexual abuse, the Federal Police went on to point out.

“By allowing the exchange of electronic evidence, the convention will be a powerful tool for international cooperation to strengthen the fight against crime and protect victims,” the Federal Police said in a statement.

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2024, the text also includes security measures and human rights protections that should guide efforts to combat cybercrime. (Source: Agencia Brasil)