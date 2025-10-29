Falklands, new Visa Nationality List for Visitors

The Falkland Islands Government wishes to advise that the new Visa Nationality List is now in force for visitors to the Falkland Islands.

This only applies to those wishing to visit the Falkland Islands.

If visa national travellers hold other permits such as a work permit, accompanying dependent permit, dependent permit, volunteer permit, or permanent residence permit they do not require a visa.

The main change is that South African visitors now require a visa to visit the Falkland Islands.

This change brings the Falkland Islands Visa National List into line with the UK Visa National List.

Visitors that require visas should ensure that such visas are in place before travelling to the Falkland Islands.

The Customs & Immigration website has been updated and now displays the new list:

https://www.gov.fk/customs/visitor-permit/

The visa exemptions remain the same and can be found in the FAQ section of the website:

https://www.gov.fk/customs/faq/