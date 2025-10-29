Petrobras' output reaches 3.14 million barrels a day in 3Q of 2025

FPSOs accounted largely for these new results

Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras achieved an average production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas of 3.14 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter of 2025, or 7.6% more than in the second quarter of this year and 16.9% higher than in the third quarter of 2024.

The result is due to the peak production of the Almirante Tamandaré floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit in the Búzios field, as well as the increased production capacity of the Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO in the Mero field, the company reported.

Moreover, the company also stated, a gradual rise in production was seen at the Maria Quitéria FPSO in the Jubarte field; the Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery FPSOs in the Marlim and Voador fields; and the Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO in the Mero field.

Other factors contributing to the surge in production included a reduction in losses due to downtime and maintenance, as well as greater operational efficiency in the Campos and Santos basins.

According to Petrobras, “efficiency achieved in the first nine months of the year compared to 2024 was about three percent higher, including increases in fields with significant production, such as Tupi and Búzios.”

“This quarter, 11 new producing wells came on stream, seven in the Campos basin and four in the Santos basin,” the company said. (Source: Agencia Brasil)



