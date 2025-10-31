King Charles III strips his brother of any royal trace left

Andrew’s daughters will retain their Princess titles and the style Her Royal Highness

King Charles III has taken the dramatic and unprecedented step of stripping his younger brother Andrew of all his remaining royal titles and forcing him to vacate his home at Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday.

The decision represents the most forceful action against a senior royal in modern British history, driven by a need to distance the monarchy from the scandals surrounding Andrew’s links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 65, will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and is immediately losing the titles of Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh, as well as the style “His Royal Highness.” He will also be stripped of the Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

The censure includes Andrew's forced removal from Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Estate where he has resided for two decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease,” requiring Andrew to move to alternative private accommodation. The 1982 South Atlantic War veteran is expected to move to a more modest property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a private residence of the King.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will have to make her own separate living arrangements.

The palace stated that these censures were “deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement further noted.

King Charles acted swiftly following recent developments, including the earlier announcement that Andrew would no longer use his Duke of York title. The decision to remove the Prince title was a major surprise, as even Prince Harry was spared this punishment.

King Charles leveraged his Royal Prerogative to strip the titles via Royal Warrants, avoiding a potentially time-consuming and politically risky Act of Parliament, which courtiers feared could lead to parliamentary intervention in other royal matters. The King's move was reportedly made with the full support of the wider family, including heir-to-the-throne Prince William.

The decision to forcibly remove Andrew from Royal Lodge required “tortured negotiations,” as his long-term lease was considered legally “ironclad.” Andrew was ultimately persuaded to surrender the lease voluntarily under immense pressure, with reports suggesting he may have been compensated for millions he invested in renovations.

The King is reportedly keen to “protect” Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, both of whom will retain their Princess titles and the style Her Royal Highness.