Paraguayan carrier announces new Uruguayan destination

31st Friday, October 2025 - 21:14 UTC Full article

Paranair will cover the route with 50-seat CRJ-200 aircraft

Paraguayan company Paranair is launching a new route linking Asunción (Paraguay), Montevideo, and Rivera (Uruguay), starting on December 1. The flight originates in Asunción, makes a stopover in Montevideo, and terminates in Rivera, making it the company's fourth destination in the country.

The service will operate twice a week on 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 twin jet aircraft. The airline views Uruguay as a key country, and this expansion aims to promote tourism and commercial development between Paraguay and Uruguay, as well as connect the interior of Uruguay with the capital. Tickets are available at the carrier's website or through established travel agents.

The initiative is supported by the recent modernization and reopening of Rivera Airport in December 2023, which was upgraded to international standards of operation and safety by Aeropuertos Uruguay.

According to Paranair's Jaime Cassola, “Uruguay is a key country for Paranair, and the launch of the Montevideo-Rivera route reinforces our growth strategy, driven by the trust of those who choose us and by our joint work with the Ministry of Tourism and Aeropuertos Uruguay. We are proud to connect a new city in the interior of Uruguay with the country's capital, offering safe and reliable air service to Uruguayan passengers.”

Aeropuertos Uruguay CEO Diego Arrosa pointed out that “the direct route between Montevideo and Rivera is excellent news, and also an example of how the modernization of inland airports marked a turning point for the country's air connectivity. This transformation is driving new opportunities and bringing the interior closer to the capital.”

Rivera, on the border with Santana do Livramento (Brazil), is a growing tourist hub, featuring a wine tourism circuit and serving as a strategic point for shopping and gastronomy.

This new operation is part of Paranair's regional expansion strategy, which aims to bring strategic destinations closer together and promote tourism and commercial development between Paraguay and Uruguay.

All fares include one checked bag weighing up to 23 kilograms and one carry-on bag weighing up to 5 kilograms, providing greater convenience for passengers.