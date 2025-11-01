Argentine Cabinet Chief Francos resigns – Adorni takes over

Francos' departure also led to the resignation of his close associate, Interior Minister Lisandro Catalán

The 74-year-old Guillermo Francos resigned on Friday as Argentina's Cabinet Chief, effective immediately. He will be replaced by Presidential Spokesperson Manuel Adorni, marking the start of a significant restructuring within the Javier Milei administration following the October 26 midterm elections. Adorni is slated to be sworn in on Monday.

In a letter on social media, Francos said he was stepping down due to “persistent rumors about changes in the National Cabinet,” asserting that his departure would allow President Milei to “face the new phase of government... without constraints.”

The administration framed the change as necessary to respond to the election results, renew political dialogue, and focus on the “structural reforms the country needs” in the new phase of government, which begins formally on December 10.

Milei acknowledged Francos' service, thanking him for his “loyalty and patriotism” and highlighting his critical role in achieving legislative success, including the approval of the Basic Law and the Fiscal Pact. The seasoned politician Francos had frequently acted as the primary liaison between the executive branch, provincial governors, and lawmakers.

The appointment of the media-savvy Adorni is expected to make the Office of the Cabinet Chief more communicative. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to President Javier Milei for choosing me as his Cabinet Chief for this new stage, where deepening structural reforms will be a priority,” Adorni said. He then praised Francos, noting that “it is an honor and a true responsibility to continue the enormous work he was carrying out.”

Friday's move anticipated the imminent accession of presidential advisor Santiago Caputo to a ministerial post, most likely as the head of a “super-ministry” of the Interior, which would absorb key administrative areas like Public Works, concentrating political management and dialogue with governors and business leaders. Francos' departure also led to the resignation of his close associate, Interior Minister Lisandro Catalán.

Francos made no mention of any plans, but a diplomatic post is reportedly a possibility.