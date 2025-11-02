Falklands Legislative Assembly Dissolved; General Election 11 December

Gov. Colin Martin-Reynolds and Returning Officer Dr Andrea Clausen sign papers to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and confirm December 11 as the date for the General Election

The Legislative Assembly has been dissolved ahead of the General Election that will take place on 11 December 2025. The Proclamation sets out the timetable for the General Election, which is as follows:

• 31 October – Notice of Election published and period for nominations opens

• 20 November – Deadline for applications to register to vote

• 21 November – Nominations close and list of candidates published

• 10 December – Mobile polling takes place in Camp

• 11 December – Polling day and announcement of results

Nomination papers are now available and can be collected from the Registrar General’s office in the Town Hall between the following times: 8.15am and noon; and 1.15 to 4pm.

Information for candidates can be found via the following link: https://assembly.gov.fk/.../becomin.../2025-general-election

The closing date for receipt of nomination papers and deposits is 4pm on Friday 21 November 2025 at the Registrar General’s office. Within four working days of the close of nominations, a notice will be published in the Gazette giving details of the nominees.