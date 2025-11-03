Supermarket blast leaves at least 23 dead in Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her grief and instructed the Ministry of the Interior to assist the victims

At least 23 people died and 12 others were injured after an explosion on Saturday at a supermarket in the Mexican city of Hermosillo, the capital of the State of Sonora.

State authorities reported that the deceased include at least six minors, two pregnant women, several elderly people, and workers of the retail chain. Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo confirmed the casualties in a social media video, stating, “Unfortunately, minors are among the victims. I have ordered a full and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the accident and those responsible.”

The Sonora Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation, with the preliminary hypothesis that an electrical transformer inside the store was the potential source of the blast and subsequent fire.

State Attorney General Gustavo Salas confirmed that the majority of the victims died from inhaling toxic gases, a common danger in confined fires. “The hypothesis under investigation is that it was accidental, and the investigation is focused on a transformer that was inside the store,” the Attorney General's Office said, adding that they are “not ruling out any leads.” Authorities stressed that there is no evidence to suggest the incident was intentional or a “targeted attack,” ruling out any link to violence against civilians.

Investigators were waiting for firefighters to complete debris removal and for the building structure to be inspected before safely entering the scene to corroborate the cause.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and the Red Cross, responded immediately to the scene, controlling the flames and working to rescue victims. Witnesses described scenes of panic and horror, with people running and others trying to assist those affected by the smoke and fire. The crews' rapid response reportedly prevented the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

National and local leaders quickly offered condolences and support. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her grief and instructed the Ministry of the Interior to send a support and comprehensive care team to the area.

Governor Durazo assured the public that the state government is providing comprehensive care to the affected families, including psychological support and resources.

Waldo's, the supermarket chain involved, issued a statement expressing solidarity with those impacted and pledged to cooperate transparently with the ongoing investigation. The injured are currently being treated at various hospitals in Hermosillo, some reportedly in serious condition.