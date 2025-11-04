Falklands, Lloyds Bank interested in operating in the Islands

The Falklands Chamber of Commerce in its site reminds that Standard Chartered Bank enjoys a certain positive situation in the Falklands.

The Falkland Islands Government has published a notice in the Penguin News saying that “there will be a public meeting held on Wednesday, 5th November 2025 at 5pm in the Court & Assembly Chamber.

Matt Pendry from Lloyds Banking (Head of UK Government & British Overseas, Institutional Coverage) will promote and discuss Lloyds Bank’s institutional desire to be the #1 bank for the British Overseas Territories.

Standard Chartered Bank has been present in the Falkland Islands since 1983 and provides an essential service, but does not offer the facility to accept modern payment methods. For this reason we have partnered with Gibraltar International Bank and Square, which allows local businesses to accept debit and credit cards.

The global banking sector continues to change rapidly and we’ll work to make sure Falkland Island businesses have access to the services they need to succeed.