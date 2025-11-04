Former US VP Dick Cheney dies aged 84

Richard “Dick” Bruce Cheney, a towering figure in Republican politics for over three decades and the 46th Vice President of the United States, died Monday night at the age of 84.

The cause of death was attributed to complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a family statement. He was reportedly surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Lynne, and daughters, Liz and Mary.

Cheney's political career spanned multiple critical roles in Washington: Vice President of the United States (2001–2009) under George W. Bush; Secretary of Defense (1989–1993) under George H.W. Bush, overseeing the Gulf War; White House Chief of Staff (1975–1977) for President Gerald Ford; and US Congressman representing Wyoming (1979–1989).

As Vice President, Cheney became one of the most consequential holders of the office, credited with fundamentally reshaping the role into one of immense political power. He was a central architect of the so-called “War on Terror” following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, strongly advocating for the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. This stance led many to view him as the de facto power behind the throne, driving policies that included an expansive view of executive authority and controversial measures like secret detentions and the establishment of the Guantanamo Bay prison.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1941, Cheney's life was also marked by persistent cardiovascular issues. He suffered a total of five heart attacks between 1978 and 2010 and received a heart transplant in 2012.

Despite his decades-long commitment to the Republican establishment, Cheney made headlines in recent years for his fierce opposition to Donald Trump. In a notable television ad, he stated that “in the 246-year history of our nation, there has never been an individual who posed a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.” In a final political maneuver that surprised many, he endorsed and voted for the Democratic candidate, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election.

Former President George W. Bush released a statement, calling Cheney a “calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges,” adding, “I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel, and he never failed to give his best.”