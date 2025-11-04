Peru cuts diplomatic ties with Mexico over asylum to former PM

4th Tuesday, November 2025 - 10:28 UTC Full article

Chávez faces up to 26 years in jail for supporting Castillo's uprising

Peru announced on Monday that it was officially severing all diplomatic ties with Mexico following the asylum granted by the mission in Lima to former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez. “The Peruvian government has decided today to break diplomatic relations with Mexico,” Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela stressed.

In the Minister's view, Mexico had committed a hostile act by opening proceedings to grant asylum to Chávez, who served under President Pedro Castillo, thus meddling in Peru's internal affairs and disrespecting the ongoing judicial process. The prosecution is seeking a 26-year prison sentence for her.

“We have learned with surprise and deep regret that former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, alleged co-author of former President Pedro Castillo's attempted coup, is being granted asylum at the Mexican embassy in Peru,” the minister added.

Castillo was removed from office and arrested in late 2022 after attempting to dissolve Congress. Chávez was arrested in 2023 on charges of rebellion and conspiracy and is being prosecuted in Peru for her alleged involvement in the failed coup attempt.

Relations between the two countries were already tense and strained, with no business representatives or ambassadors since early 2023, after Mexico supported Castillo and criticized the administration of Dina Boluarte. Peru even declared the Mexican ambassador in Lima persona non grata.

De Zela strongly criticized Mexico's stance, particularly under former President Manuel López Obrador. He accused Mexico of promoting a “parallel reality” and a narrative inconsistent with the facts of the attempted coup. “They have tried to turn the authors of the attempted coup d’état into victims,” De Zela insisted, noting that Castillo's removal from office by Congress had been recognized globally, “with the only and solitary exception of Mexico.”

The Minister further refuted Mexico's assertion that Castillo and Betssy Chávez were targeted politically. Despite the measure, consular relations will remain intact. This means Peruvian citizens in Mexico and Mexican citizens in Peru will continue to receive protection and services from their respective consulates, he also explained.

However, Peru's Acting President José Jerí has ordered the expulsion of Karla Tatiana Ornelas Loera, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Mexican Embassy in Peru.

This diplomatic confrontation follows previous clashes between the two nations when Mexico granted asylum to Castillo's wife and children following his destitution.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Foreign Ministry described the measure as excessive and disproportionate. “Mexico rejects Peru's unilateral decision, as it is excessive and disproportionate in response to a legitimate act by Mexico in accordance with international law, which in no way constitutes interference in Peru's internal affairs,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.