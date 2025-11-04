Prince Albert II of Monaco lands in Paraguay for 3-day visit

4th Tuesday, November 2025 - 09:49 UTC Full article

The Prince is next due at the COP30 climate change conference in Brazil

Prince Albert II of Monaco arrived in Paraguay on Monday for his first-ever official visit to the South American nation, marking a historic moment aimed at boosting diplomatic and commercial ties. He was welcomed at the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport at 6.10 pm local time with full honors by Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano.

The royal visitor started his official agenda by laying a wreath at the National Pantheon of Heroes in downtown Asunción, paying tribute to Paraguay's national patriots. He then proceeded to the López Palace, the seat of the executive branch, where he was welcomed by President Santiago Peña for a bilateral meeting focused on cooperation and sustainability. They had previously met in July 2024 during Peña's visit to France.

The Prince is joined by a delegation of business leaders from the Monaco Economics Board, representing sectors such as agri-food, renewable energy, logistics, and pharmaceuticals.

Ramírez highlighted that the relationship between the two countries is drawn by a shared commitment to the environment and Paraguay's status as a major producer of clean and renewable electricity.

“Paraguay is home to three very important hydroelectric plants that position us in the world as one of the countries with the highest production of renewable, sustainable electricity,” Ramírez stated, adding that the Prince was visibly attracted to these characteristics.

On Tuesday, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) - Paraguay Chapter is hosting a meeting to foster commercial ties. The ICC confirmed that Monegasque executives were particularly interested in exploring opportunities in unconventional green energy (like wind and solar) and food logistics.

ICC's Paraguay Chapter President Sebastián Acha told EFE that this was a first “informal” but “fairly formal” approach, indicating that local companies have been chosen, as per the interests of executives from the Principality of Monaco. Acha highlighted the visitors' interest in sectors such as the generation of “unconventional green energy,” including wind and solar power, and food logistics.

Prince Albert II's three-day visit includes several key destinations, including a visit to the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, which Paraguay shares with Brazil, followed by a stop at the Jesuit Missions of Jesús de Tavarangue and Santísima Trinidad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the south of the country, as well as a trip to the Paraguayan Olympic Committee (COP) in Luque.

The Prince is scheduled to depart on Wednesday, with his next stop being the COP30 climate change conference in Brazil.